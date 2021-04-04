Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, April 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Easter morning was warmer than the previous one with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s just north of the viewing area to near 50 in some Big Bend locations. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 50s in some places as of 10 a.m. Sunday. The sunshine is forecast to stick around again Sunday with highs ranging from near 70 on the coast to the upper 70s inland. Sunglasses and sunscreen will be a must for those with outdoor plans.

Monday morning will be cool once again with lows near 45, but still just below normal for Tallahassee. The high Monday will reach to near 80 Monday with the lower 80s expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be near 50 Tuesday (closer to normal) to the mid 50s Wednesday morning.

Increased moisture and an approaching storm system will help to push rain chances and temperatures up starting Thursday. Rain chances on Thursday will be near 30% with a high in the lower 80s. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 40% Friday with a morning low in the mid 60s and highs near 80. The threat for showers and thunderstorms linger next Saturday though there is still uncertainty with the weather setup. The morning low Saturday will be near 60 with the high in the lower 80s.

