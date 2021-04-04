Advertisement

FHP: 1 man dead following crash in Quincy

One man is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Quincy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened on at West King Street at North Monroe Street.(WCAX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Quincy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened on at West King Street at North Monroe Street.

2 passengers were also seriously injured. They were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

FHP said that a vehicle was traveling west on West King Street.

For unknown reasons, the driver traveled off the roadway, and the front of the vehicle collided with a standing fence.

The vehicle continued traveling west, where the front of it collided with a standing tree. The vehicle came to final rest off the roadway facing a westerly direction.

According to FHP, the identities of both the driver and passengers are unknown at this time.

