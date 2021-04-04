Hannah’s Sunday, April 4th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Happy Easter! We couldn’t have asked for a better spring day with a sunny sky and temperatures in the 70s. It’ll be a great evening to have a picnic or take a walk.

Tonight will be clear with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 40s. You might want to grab a light jacket as you head off to work and school. The sunshine will stick around in the afternoon, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The sunshine will continue through the first half of the week, with temperatures in the low 80s. However, the pattern will change after Wednesday as another cold front sweeps through the eastern United States. This system will bring a chance for rain Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

