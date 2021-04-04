‘I felt like I was in isolation until this year’: Locals remember 1 year anniversary of Stay at Home Executive Order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One year ago, Floridians saw their worlds flipped upside down as Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Stay at Home Executive Order.

One year ago, this Executive Order kept Florida residents indoors to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Florida State University College of Medicine’s Dr. Christie Alexander says the past year has taught us a lot.

“Just looking back, it’s just incredible to think about the number of things that of happened in one year and how far we’ve come, but yet how far left we have to go,” Dr. Alexander said.

Tallahassee resident Alysia Smith says she has gone through a lot since last April.

“But experiencing COVID myself, I just felt like I was having a really bad asthma attack. It’s, I felt like I was in isolation up until this year, all in one year,” shared Smith.

Tallahassee native Phillip Smith says life is all about adaptation. “But you know in every situation like this you got to make adjustments, so I made the adjustments and I guess it’s just about normal for me now,” Smith said.

It feels so normal that Smith feels he will continue take precautions moving forward.

“I think I’ll probably still be wearing this when heard immunity has set in and nobody else is wearing them and I still have my mask on. I’ve even doubled up because they said too,” explained Smith.

Dr. Alexander told WCTV that success comes from following the guidelines of what we know.

“We know enough to know what we can do to stay safe. Right, and we know those things work,” explained Dr. Alexander. “So if we continue to do those things, we will stop being a host for the virus to spread and change and to mutate.”

Dr. Alexander added that we should never forget how far we have came.

“Remember where you were then I think about where we are now and think about where we want to be on April 3, 2022,” said Dr. Alexander. “You know, let’s think about that big picture and bring it home.”

