Lowndes Elementary School names SAFE Award recipients

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Lowndes County school is celebrating its 2021 SAFE Award recipients. That stands for Safety Awareness for Everyone.

Pine Grove Elementary School’s Bessie Williams and Brenda Griffis have worked hard to keep the school clean and students fed, as part of the custodial and school nutrition departments.

The school says they both always have a smile on their face and a positive word for students and staff.

