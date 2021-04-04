Advertisement

Lowndes Elementary School names SAFE Award recipients

One Lowndes County school is celebrating its 2021 SAFE Award recipients.
One Lowndes County school is celebrating its 2021 SAFE Award recipients.(WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Lowndes County school is celebrating its 2021 SAFE Award recipients. That stands for Safety Awareness for Everyone.

Pine Grove Elementary School’s Bessie Williams and Brenda Griffis have worked hard to keep the school clean and students fed, as part of the custodial and school nutrition departments.

The school says they both always have a smile on their face and a positive word for students and staff.

Pine Grove Elementary would like to congratulate our 2021 SAFE Award recipients Bessie Williams and Brenda Griffis....

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
Seven shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee...
Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates
Two people were displaced Saturday following a house fire in Tallahassee. One person was taken...
Tallahassee house fire sends one to hospital with burn injuries
TFD fighting active structure fire on Lakeshore Drive
Leon County Booking Report: April 3, 2021

Latest News

Sunday morning, the Tallahassee Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire at a...
TFD responds to Sunday morning fire at duplex
Hosted by the Capital City Chamber of Commerce, two business opened their doors for the first...
Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings
Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who is wanted for...
BPS asking public for help identifying woman wanted for questioning in incident at Woodall’s
Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings