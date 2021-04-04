Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hosted by the Capital City Chamber of Commerce, two business opened their doors for the first time right beside each other Saturday.

The first business, Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, is a shaved ice and ice cream restaurant with plenty of options to choose from, run by a 10-year-old entrepreneur, the youngest in the Chamber of Commerce.

The other, Smoothie Tower, is a vegan soul restaurant owned by three businessmen hoping to promote help.

The two businesses told WCTV why people should come to their restaurant

“They should come by because I am amazing, and everything tastes-good. Yes, everything tastes good,” Madison Bridges, CEO of Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, stated.

Joshua DeGraff, Smoothie Tower’s part owner, said, “We want to promote veganism and promote be an option because we just came out of the pandemic, and a lot of that had to do with what we put in our bodies, and we get some of the most nutritious foods through smoothies.”

Both restaurants say the outpour of support made them speechless and they hope to be a pillar in the Tallahassee community for years to come

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.