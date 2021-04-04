Shooting at Men’s Club of Perry leaves several injured

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of Perry early Sunday morning.

According to PPD, the incident happened around 1 a.m.

Several people were injured in the shooting and subsequent attempts to escape the violence.

If you have information about this incident, or if you were at the Men’s Club and you think you can help, PPD is asking that you contact it at 850-584-5121.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.