Advertisement

Shooting at Men’s Club of Perry leaves several injured

The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of...
The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of Perry early Sunday morning.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of Perry early Sunday morning.

According to PPD, the incident happened around 1 a.m.

Several people were injured in the shooting and subsequent attempts to escape the violence.

If you have information about this incident, or if you were at the Men’s Club and you think you can help, PPD is asking that you contact it at 850-584-5121.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
Seven shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee...
Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates
Two people were displaced Saturday following a house fire in Tallahassee. One person was taken...
Tallahassee house fire sends one to hospital with burn injuries
TFD fighting active structure fire on Lakeshore Drive
Leon County Booking Report: April 3, 2021

Latest News

Hosted by the Capital City Chamber of Commerce, two business opened their doors for the first...
Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings
Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who is wanted for...
BPS asking public for help identifying woman wanted for questioning in incident at Woodall’s
Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings
One year ago, Floridians saw their worlds flipped upside down as Governor Ron DeSantis...
‘I felt like I was in isolation until this year’: Locals remember 1 year anniversary of Stay at Home Executive Order
‘I felt like I was in isolation until this year’: Locals remember 1 year anniversary of Stay at Home Executive Order