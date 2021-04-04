Sylvester CVS employee gets attacked while working

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A CVS employee in Sylvester was attacked while working last weekend.

Corinda Brown is the team supervisor at CVS in Sylvester.

She said that she was working last week on Saturday when a customer came into the store around 7 p.m. requesting assistance in the pharmacy department.

“I was attacked by a white female that came into CVS asking me and another girl to open the pharmacy because she wanted to get in the pharmacy and we wouldn’t let her in.”

The customer said was upset that the pharmacy was closed and before she knew it the customer came around the counter banging her head onto the floor and punching her, leaving her with a black eye and a busted lip.

She said that’s when she began to call 911.

“I was hollering. I said get here ya’ll get here quick. Get here quick. This lady is behind the register she’s back here behind the register. We’re scared for our life please get here quick.”

After calling the police, she said that it took them 20 minutes to arrive but by that time she had already received help from another employee.

“She was strong, he could hardly get her. He was asking her to ‘please turn loose her hair. Stop hitting her’. But she was still hitting me.”

Brown said that this has never happened to her before and that she’s dealing with a concussion and has issues with her vision.

She said that when the police did arrive, they didn’t respond the way they should have and that her daughter had to drive her to the hospital.

“They didn’t even take pictures at the scene. I had to take my own pictures. I took my own pictures, of the bruises and stuff. They didn’t do any of that.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.