Tallahassee house fire sends one to hospital with burn injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A house fire displaced two elderly Tallahassee residents Saturday afternoon, sending one to the hospital with burn injuries.

According to a city-issued press release, TFD crews responded to the 400 Block of Gaile Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Fire crews discovered smoke coming from the roof of the home, with the two occupants already outside. According to the press release, TFD began an “aggressive” attack on the flames and had it extinguished within 30 minutes.

One person was taken to the ER via ambulance for burn injuries. The extent of injuries is unclear.

TPD, Leon County EMS, and City of Tallahassee Utilities assisted TFD on scene.

