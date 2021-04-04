TFD fighting active structure fire on Lakeshore Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fire crews are working an active structure fire in Tallahassee’s north side Saturday night, according to a TFD spokesperson.

Crews are focusing their efforts on a property on the 300 Block of Lakeshore Dr.

According to TFD spokesperson Sarah Cooksey, as of 10 p.m., crews had been fighting the fire for over an hour and called in an aerial truck to assist the fight.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

