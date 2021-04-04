Advertisement

TFD responds to Sunday morning fire at duplex

Fire
Sunday morning, the Tallahassee Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire at a duplex.("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning, the Tallahassee Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire at a duplex.

The incident happened at the 2000 block of Broad Street. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the attic.

A small fire in the attic was extinguished. No one was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

TFD said both apartments were damaged, but the structure was not a total loss.

This was the third fire TFD has responded to in the last 24 hours. TFD fought a late Saturday night fire on Lakeshore Drive for over an hour, and a Saturday afternoon fire Gaile Avenue sent one person with burn injuries to the hospital.

