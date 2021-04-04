Advertisement

Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving car

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.(Gray News, file)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Panama City woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving car.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving north on U.S. 231 when the back-seat passenger opened the door and jumped out.

The car was in motion at the time.

Officials say the car came to a stop in the center median after the passenger jumped out.

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.

The other people in the car were a man, 30, a woman, 29, and an infant, all from Hosford.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
Seven shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee...
Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates
Two people were displaced Saturday following a house fire in Tallahassee. One person was taken...
Tallahassee house fire sends one to hospital with burn injuries
TFD fighting active structure fire on Lakeshore Drive
Leon County Booking Report: April 3, 2021

Latest News

Sunday morning, the Tallahassee Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire at a...
TFD responds to Sunday morning fire at duplex
One Lowndes County school is celebrating its 2021 SAFE Award recipients.
Lowndes Elementary School names SAFE Award recipients
Hosted by the Capital City Chamber of Commerce, two business opened their doors for the first...
Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings
Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who is wanted for...
BPS asking public for help identifying woman wanted for questioning in incident at Woodall’s
Madison’s Scoop of Paradice, Smoothie Tower celebrate grand openings