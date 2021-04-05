4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Peach State

Advertisement

By Jordan Barela
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Peach State has reached a new milestone with the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Saturday, over four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Georgia, according to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

On March 19, 3 million vaccines were administered in Georgia. In 15 days, Kemp said in a news release, a million more doses were administered in Georgia to reach this new milestone.

“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccine administration here in Georgia,” said Kemp. “The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is our key back to normal, and with all Georgians ages 16 and over now eligible to receive the shot, we are well on our way as we head into spring and summer. I continue to ask all Georgians to follow best practices, public health guidance, and most importantly, schedule their vaccine appointment with a local provider or at one of our state-operated sites using MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

Vaccine eligibility in Georgia is open to everyone 16 and over. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children 16 and older.

For more information, click here.

