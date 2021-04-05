‘A huge weight off our shoulders’ young adults line up to get COVID-19 vaccine on first day of eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a big day in the COVID-19 vaccination race.

In Florida, eligibility finally open to anyone over the age of 16-years-old.

Monday, the age expansion was seen firsthand at the FAMU Lawson Center. That brought in record numbers to the center where 278 people checked in. It’s the first local location to be open for anyone over 18..

The vaccine site closed up here at 5 p.m., and just within the last hour, WCTV saw five or six people trying to come by.

For a lot of young people, they said a shot in their arm is a huge weight off their shoulders.

“Get back to work from working from home and get back to business. And hopefully when things resume, a full normalcy,” said Christian Minor, who got the vaccine Monday. “Just so happy, I’ve waited a whole year for this. Also suprising that we didn’t get Covid in the last year, so I’m just really happy that we made it to the vaccine.”

“I haven’t gotten Covid, either. We have been waiting a year for this. it’s been a tough year,” David Barbosa, who got the vaccine, said.

Having recovered from the virus himself, Minor said that getting the vaccine means, hopefully, others won’t have to do the same.

“It was a very unpleasant experience, so any opportunity to not have to experience that again, but also be safe around other people is an opportunity, I want to go ahead and take,” Minor added.

The Lawson Center vaccine site is offering the Moderna vaccine, which is only authorized for those over the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital will have a clinic with those shots available this Thursday, and you do need an appointment to get it there. You can make one by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.