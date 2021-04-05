Advertisement

BPS searching for missing man who has Alzheimer’s

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help locating a missing with who has Alzheimer’s and a heart condition.

According to BPS, 73-year-old James Williams was last seen around 11:10am on Monday, April 5 at 805 Redwine Drive in Bainbridge. He was wearing a red, white, and blue shirt with gray joggers. BPS said it is possible that Williams is in the West Bainbridge area.

If you see or have information about his whereabouts, BPS is asking that you contact the agency at 229-248-2038 or call 911.

