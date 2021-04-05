Gadsden County deputies arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a suspect who held a woman at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, GCSO and the Quincy Police Department responded to a call about an armed suspect keeping a woman against her will at around 1:30 a.m. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect refused to cooperate with their demands and pointed his gun at the officers, GCSO says.

A GCSO deputy then fired one shot at the suspect, resulting in a minor injury, the press release says.

“Based on the nature of the incident in relation to an officer-involved shooting, FDLE was called for further investigation,” the release says.

The suspect, Jermaine Walker of Quincy, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to get his injuries tended to. Walker was released into GCSO custody and was arrested for felony battery on a law enforcement officer, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

GCSO did not include the location of this incident in its press release.

