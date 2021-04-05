Advertisement

Gas prices show small movements

Georgia gas prices have fallen 0.5¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Dave Miller
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 0.5¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Gas prices in Georgia are 11.1¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.4¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.35 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.04 a gallon, a difference of 69.0¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 a gallon today. The national average is up 9.9¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.5¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas we found in Albany was $2.44 a gallon on Oakridge Drive.

Historical gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average going back ten years:

April 5, 2020: $1.75 a gallon (U.S. Average: $1.91 a gallon )

April 5, 2019: $2.57 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.74 a gallon )

April 5, 2018: $2.55 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 a gallon )

April 5, 2017: $2.25 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.38 a gallon )

April 5, 2016: $2.03 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.05 a gallon )

April 5, 2015: $2.19 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39 a gallon )

April 5, 2014: $3.49 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57 a gallon )

April 5, 2013: $3.47 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.62 a gallon )

April 5, 2012: $3.84 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.94 a gallon )

April 5, 2011: $3.57 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.69 a gallon )

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.66 a gallon, down 0.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.67 a gallon.

Macon- $2.66 a gallon, up 0.9¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.65 a gallon.

Atlanta- $2.68 a gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.68 a gallon.

“Last week was a mixed bag for consumers at the pump as gas prices in half of the states rose, while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day.”

“Overall, it’s a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of Covid-related improvements. U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead. While the last few weeks have seen gas prices hold mostly steady, it’s not likely to last forever, especially as Americans increasingly get outside as warmer temperatures return.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

