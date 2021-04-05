‘Happy Easter!’: FSU”s Chapman Community Health Program holds a day of Easter fun at the Maryland Oaks Crossing Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Finding reasons to smile this Easter.

FSU’s Chapman Community Health Program made their way to Maryland Oaks Crossing this weekend to serve families and to have an Easter holiday event with the kids.

The group tells WCTV that they were hoping to bring some cheer to families during a time where it may be hard to find a reason to.

An Easter celebration was held for Maryland Oaks Crossing residents Saturday as they gathered for holiday entertainment. The low income community says they are dedicated to the growth of their tenants and hope to expose them to different opportunities.

Saturday’s event was hosted by medical students in the Chapman Comumunity Health Program, the organizers wanted to find a way for the families in the community to safely have fun.

“I believe in years past we didn’t have to wear mask and socially distance, they could just come as they pleased but we wanted to make sure that everything was sanitary and that everyone was socially distance and just having a good time here,” explain CCHP’s Amanda Raymond.

The kids were able to decorate cookies, make baskets and even have dance battles, something they thoroughly enjoyed.

“We got to put tattoos on it and decorate it and then you had to put candy inside of the egg in later you get to eat the candy. That was my favorite part,” exclaimed one of the kids.

The families involved say they’re happy be a part of something.

“We appreciate it to be alive, to be amongst people that you know aren’t even our family but we can call them friends or whatever and just enjoy ourselves while we’re around them and that’s the main thing,” shared Maryland Oaks Crossing Resident Brendy Miller.

The first and second year med students were hoping to maintain great relationships while bringing the community together.

“We’ve been working with this community for quite some time and we want that partnership to obviously stay,” said CCHP’s Co-Executive Director Kayla Rykiel. “And to just have some fun and smiles and laughter and some cookies and I think that’s just the simplest thing and is what everyone needs right now.”

Resident Jonel Baskin wants everyone to remember during this holiday season that they have so much to be thankful for.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to enjoy things, to have breath, to have life and to be able to speak. We are COVID free you know all that stuff. So it’s just an enjoyment,” said Maryland Oaks Crossing resident Jonel Baskin.

Maryland Oaks Director of Housing Darryl Jaquette says he’s gracious for the 7-year partnership with the Chapman Community Health Program and hopes to continue to improve the life of his residents.

