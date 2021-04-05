‘It will be an adjustment’ FAMU outlines plan for fully in-person learning, work for students and faculty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A year after the pandemic ushered in nearly universal remote learning, Florida A&M University is finalizing a plan for everyone to return to campus this fall, including faculty and staff.

Monday, FAMU administrators held a virtual Town Hall and outlined how the plan is set to work but noted that nothing is set in stone.

University leaders admitted this will be a “re-introduction” for many students and staff this fall that will really be unlike any other start of the academic year.

The return to campus will began late this month when some of the telecommuting contracts start to expire. Managers were told Monday that they’ll need to start bringing folks back to work to maintain continuity.

The real effort focuses on Aug. 2 when a “reintegration” process really kicks in. Managers were shown a “toolkit” as they create individual plans for how to design safe workspaces.

The Vice President for FAMU Human Resources, Joyce Ingram, told the crowd that it will be an adjustment, but is one that needs to be made.

“Increasing employee campus density at our campus locations ensures we can provide an active and vibrant campus environment for our students, while maintaining again our focus on the health, safety and wellness for all university constituents,” said Ingram.

The Q&A segment of the Town Hall touched on staffers with underlying health conditions wanting to work remotely. Those folks were told to work with the office of Equal Opportunity programs for accommodations.

Meanwhile, students will be back fully in classrooms this fall. The Town Hall confirmed that on campus housing will return to full capacity, with double occupancy, but that could change should the pandemic take a turn for the worse this fall.

