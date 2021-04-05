Advertisement

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets first K9 therapy dog in the panhandle

Monday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced that the department has gotten a therapy...
Monday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced that the department has gotten a therapy K-9, the first in the panhandle to do so.(LCSO)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency has gotten a therapy K-9, the first in the panhandle to have one.

According to the press release, Anna, a 2-year-old blue heeler mix, was donated to LCSO by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Paws and Stripes College, and will begin working with her partner, Sergeant Chad Smith.

Anna will work with Sergeant Smith every day in the Liberty County School District, where Sergeant Smith is assigned as the supervisor over the School Resource Deputy Unit.

LCSO said that the goal for Sergeant Smith and Anna is to build positive interactions with students and staff so that Anna can be utilized to reduce anxiety during stressful events, deescalate tense situations and open up avenues for communication with persons in crisis.

Anna can also be utilized to help children and adult victims when interacting with law enforcement, during interviews, as well as responding to acts of violence against children, serious accidents and providing emotional support and anxiety reduction for first responders.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
7 shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of...
Shooting at Men’s Club of Perry leaves two injured
One man is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Quincy according to the Florida...
FHP: 1 man dead following crash in Quincy

Latest News

Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 2046...
One sent to hospital after fire breaks out from extension cord overload in Valdosta
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
‘Remembering Izzy’: celebration of life held for girl who touched hearts on St. George Island
Monday, the Salvation Army of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties announced that they will open...
Salvation Army office opening in Quincy
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS ), Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement...
GOHS: Park that phone when behind the wheel
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonalds, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday