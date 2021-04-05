Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets first K9 therapy dog in the panhandle

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency has gotten a therapy K-9, the first in the panhandle to have one.

According to the press release, Anna, a 2-year-old blue heeler mix, was donated to LCSO by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Paws and Stripes College, and will begin working with her partner, Sergeant Chad Smith.

Anna will work with Sergeant Smith every day in the Liberty County School District, where Sergeant Smith is assigned as the supervisor over the School Resource Deputy Unit.

LCSO said that the goal for Sergeant Smith and Anna is to build positive interactions with students and staff so that Anna can be utilized to reduce anxiety during stressful events, deescalate tense situations and open up avenues for communication with persons in crisis.

Anna can also be utilized to help children and adult victims when interacting with law enforcement, during interviews, as well as responding to acts of violence against children, serious accidents and providing emotional support and anxiety reduction for first responders.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.