McDonalds, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kodak Black’s newest music video was released just hours after sources say he was targeted in a shooting in Tallahassee.

A member of his security team was injured by gunfire.

The rapper was in town for concert at The Strip on West Tennessee Street and an after party at Baja’s Beach Club. The shooting happened at a McDonalds on West Tennessee, located next door to The Strip.

The Tallahassee Police Department has not confirmed the identity of the victim, but police told WCTV that they responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Monday.

TPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The violent incident happened after a packed party, and concert attendees shared this video with us. The Culture Fest at the Tally Strip ran from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. and featured Kodak Black and other performers.

Kodak Black was recently released from prison. He was convicted of falsifying documents to buy weapons, but former president Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

WCTV reached out for Atlantic Records, Kodak Black’s label, but they have not responded to request for comment.

However, WCTV did hear from the McDonald’s where the incident took place. The owner/operator, Raphael Vazquez, said the incident happened on the street in front of the restaurant, and they are fully cooperating with police.

“We are aware of the incident that happened on the street in front of our restaurant,” Vazquez said. “Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Tallahassee Police Department, who will provide all updates on this investigation.”

Kodak Black has not mentioned the shooting on any of his social media platforms, although he has posted multiple times today on other topics.

Currently, TPD says this is an open and active investigation.

