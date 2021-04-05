One sent to hospital after fire breaks out from extension cord overload in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 2046 Lasalle Drive.

The call came in from dispatch at 1:28 a.m., according to VPD.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found a mattress on fire in a bedroom and extinguished it in less than two minutes.

One person was inside the home and was treated and transported by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for smoke inhalation.

The fire was determined to be the result of an extension cord that became overloaded by a space heater, VPD said. The fire resulted in moderate smoke and water damage to the home.

