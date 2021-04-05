Advertisement

One sent to hospital after fire breaks out from extension cord overload in Valdosta

Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 2046...
Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 2046 Lasalle Drive.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 2046 Lasalle Drive.

The call came in from dispatch at 1:28 a.m., according to VPD.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found a mattress on fire in a bedroom and extinguished it in less than two minutes.

One person was inside the home and was treated and transported by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for smoke inhalation.

The fire was determined to be the result of an extension cord that became overloaded by a space heater, VPD said. The fire resulted in moderate smoke and water damage to the home.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
7 shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of...
Shooting at Men’s Club of Perry leaves two injured
One man is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Quincy according to the Florida...
FHP: 1 man dead following crash in Quincy

Latest News

Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
‘Remembering Izzy’: celebration of life held for girl who touched hearts on St. George Island
Monday, the Salvation Army of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties announced that they will open...
Salvation Army office opening in Quincy
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS ), Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement...
GOHS: Park that phone when behind the wheel
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonalds, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday