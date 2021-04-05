Advertisement

‘Remembering Izzy’: celebration of life held for girl who touched hearts on St. George Island

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day of celebration for the 13-year-old girl who won over the hearts of thousands, including many in our area, took place Monday.

Israelle “Izzy” Mattocks recent visited St. George Island for a dream vacation. Izzy died April 1 after battling cancer for more than nine years.

Monday, friends and family gathering to honor Izzy, who loved animals. Her faith was unwavering despite everything she was going through.

At the celebration of life, Izzy’s best friend shared their last conversation.

“One of the last things Izzy told me was, ‘we are always going to be best friends, but things are going to look a little different when I am gone.’ Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life. I wish she was still here, but I am so glad she is finally at peace,” Izzy’s friend said.

Izzy will be remembered in a special way. The local human society deemed April 7 “Izzy Mattocks Day, and the one closest to Izzy’s family in Indiana will have a plaque on their building in her honor.

