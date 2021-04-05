Salvation Army office opening in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Salvation Army of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties announced that they will open an office in Quincy “to better serve Gadsden county residents with their emergency social service needs,” according to a press release.

The office will be open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. starting on April 6 at 320 West Jefferson St, and this office will be for walk-in clients needing emergency assistance with basic needs and appointments for utility assistance.

Services to be provided on site are as follows:

Food boxes and bags

Hygiene items, feminine hygiene items

Snack “meal” bags for homeless individuals

Infant items

Daily bread shelves

Emergency utility assistance appointments will also be held at this location. Appointments are needed for utility assistance, and can be made by calling (850) 222-0304. According to the Salvation Army, appointments are scheduled for the week until all appointments are filled.

