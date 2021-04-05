Advertisement

Salvation Army office opening in Quincy

Monday, the Salvation Army of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties announced that they will open...
Monday, the Salvation Army of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties announced that they will open an office in Quincy.(WTOK)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Salvation Army of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties announced that they will open an office in Quincy “to better serve Gadsden county residents with their emergency social service needs,” according to a press release.

The office will be open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. starting on April 6 at 320 West Jefferson St, and this office will be for walk-in clients needing emergency assistance with basic needs and appointments for utility assistance.

Services to be provided on site are as follows:

  • Food boxes and bags
  • Hygiene items, feminine hygiene items
  • Snack “meal” bags for homeless individuals
  • Infant items
  • Daily bread shelves

Emergency utility assistance appointments will also be held at this location. Appointments are needed for utility assistance, and can be made by calling (850) 222-0304. According to the Salvation Army, appointments are scheduled for the week until all appointments are filled.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
7 shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of...
Shooting at Men’s Club of Perry leaves two injured
One man is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Quincy according to the Florida...
FHP: 1 man dead following crash in Quincy

Latest News

Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 2046...
One sent to hospital after fire breaks out from extension cord overload in Valdosta
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
‘Remembering Izzy’: celebration of life held for girl who touched hearts on St. George Island
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS ), Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement...
GOHS: Park that phone when behind the wheel
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonalds, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday