Advertisement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III to speak at FAMU graduation

FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews...
FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews an honor guard with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi, India.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will speak at Florida A&M University’s in-person Spring 2021 graduation ceremony on April 24.

FAMU says the 6:30 p.m. commencement ceremony will feature students from the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities. Not only will Austin deliver the keynote address, but he will also officiate at the commissioning ceremony for FAMU’s largest ROTC graduating class for a single semester in 30 years.

FAMU President Larry Robinson says it is an honor to have the first African American leader of the Department of Defense to address the school’s graduates.

“His life and career have been an inspiration to us all. He is part of an impressive lineup of speakers who have agreed to celebrate our graduates with us,” says Robinson. “Commencement is an important ritual in the life of our University. We are delighted to host in-person ceremonies again and urge all attendees and participants to adhere to health guidelines to ensure a safe commencement season.”

Austin, a Thomasville High School alumnus, is headlining a group of four speakers for FAMU’s first in-person commencement ceremonies since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. FAMU says more than 1,000 students have applied for spring graduation.

Other commencement speakers include former State Senator Arthenia Joyner, Florida Board of Governors Vice Chair Brian Lamb and media entrepreneur Keith Clinkscales.

FAMU’s graduation ceremonies will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Each student is allowed up to four guests for the ticketed events. FAMU says it will follow all CDC and Board of Governor’s guidelines during commencement ceremonies to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Klub Vibez in October 2020, when a separate shooting incident left a man dead....
7 shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Men’s Club of...
Shooting at Men’s Club of Perry leaves several injured
TFD fighting active structure fire on Lakeshore Drive
One man is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Quincy according to the Florida...
FHP: 1 man dead following crash in Quincy

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
What’s Brewing? April 5, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021
What's Brewing? April 5, 2021