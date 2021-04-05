Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III to speak at FAMU graduation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will speak at Florida A&M University’s in-person Spring 2021 graduation ceremony on April 24.

FAMU says the 6:30 p.m. commencement ceremony will feature students from the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities. Not only will Austin deliver the keynote address, but he will also officiate at the commissioning ceremony for FAMU’s largest ROTC graduating class for a single semester in 30 years.

FAMU President Larry Robinson says it is an honor to have the first African American leader of the Department of Defense to address the school’s graduates.

“His life and career have been an inspiration to us all. He is part of an impressive lineup of speakers who have agreed to celebrate our graduates with us,” says Robinson. “Commencement is an important ritual in the life of our University. We are delighted to host in-person ceremonies again and urge all attendees and participants to adhere to health guidelines to ensure a safe commencement season.”

Austin, a Thomasville High School alumnus, is headlining a group of four speakers for FAMU’s first in-person commencement ceremonies since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. FAMU says more than 1,000 students have applied for spring graduation.

Other commencement speakers include former State Senator Arthenia Joyner, Florida Board of Governors Vice Chair Brian Lamb and media entrepreneur Keith Clinkscales.

FAMU’s graduation ceremonies will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Each student is allowed up to four guests for the ticketed events. FAMU says it will follow all CDC and Board of Governor’s guidelines during commencement ceremonies to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

