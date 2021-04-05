Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning and appears to have targeted rapper Kodak Black.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of West Tennessee Street just before 3 a.m. Monday. The gunfire left one person with serious injuries, according to TPD.

Sources tell WCTV that the injured person is a member of Kodak Black’s security team, and the shooting happened at the McDonald’s near the Tally Strip. According to an Eventbrite page, Baja’s was hosting an “Official After Party” Sunday night, following a daylong event “Cultur3 Fest featuring Kodak Black + Friends” at the Tally Strip.

WCTV has reached out to Kodak Black’s label, Atlantic Records, for comment but has not yet heard back.

TPD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to come forward.

Baja’s Instagram page posted a photo of a flyer promoting the “Tunnel Vision” artist’s performance Sunday afternoon.

Kodak Black was recently released from prison after former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. The rapper had used phony documents to buy weapons from a gun store in Miami, according to a report from the Associated Press.

According to his page on Spotify, Kodak Black has more than 17 million monthly listeners.

