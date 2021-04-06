20 and 17 year old killed in crash after car becomes airborne, hits tree

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were killed in an early Tuesday afternoon vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One 16-year-old girl was left in serious condition.

According to FHP, a white Ford Mustang was traveling east in the eastbound lane of Laramore Road, east of Fairveiw Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a slight left curve.

The vehicle then collided into a culvert at a driveway entrance and became airborne. It then rotated in a counterclockwise manner while beginning to overturn. The vehicle’s top collided with a a tree approximately 30 feet off the ground, FHP said.

The tree broke in half, and the vehicle landed upright in the woods.

