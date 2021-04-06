27 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Leon and Gadsden counties
Law enforcement is calling it ‘Operation No Warning’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce 27 arrests in the “Operation No Warning” drug trafficking investigation.
All the suspects were charged with drug crimes, with most in connection to a wide-scale trafficking ring in Leon and Gadsden counties.
Operation No Warning began in June 2020, according to FDLE’s release. Investigators say the drug-trafficking organization was responsible for distributing large amounts of illegal drugs throughout Florida, but mostly in Leon and Gadsden counties.
Agents seized the following during the investigation:
- Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine
- A half-pound of methamphetamine
- More than one pound of brown heroin
- Three ounces of black tar heroin
- Over two ounces of fentanyl
- More than $330,000
- Nine firearms
- Three stolen vehicles
Investigators say the group also operated in Georgia, Texas and California.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the collaboration between law enforcement agencies in this operation was effective.
“The people who peddle these poisons must be brought to justice, and multiagency operations like this one are so vital to our mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives,” Moody says. “Not only did law enforcement confiscate heroin during the operation, they also seized enough fentanyl to kill approximately 28,350 people—that’s almost equal to the populations of Franklin, Lafayette and Liberty counties combined.”
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says some suspects are hiding behind businesses and is asking those who know to come forward.
“Operation No Warning is but one of our ongoing initiatives to prevent these drugs from ruining the lives of so many of our citizens,” McNeil says.
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says law enforcement working together creates dramatic results.
“Illegal drug activity is often linked to more violent crimes and can impact the quality of life for our citizens,” Revell says. “This investigation is a testament to joint efforts to help curb this activity and create a safer community for everyone.”
Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young says agencies working together is especially important for rural counties.
The following suspects were arrested in connection to this operation:
- Kevin Kwame Choute, 32, Huntington Woods Blvd, Tallahassee
- Charged with armed trafficking of heroin, armed trafficking of cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to traffic in heroin, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Aaprie Mitchell, 39, Mark Drive, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine
- Carlos Cromartie, 41, Applewood Way, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Cedric Bernard Thomas, 39, Hartsfield Road, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine and tampering with evidence
- Charles Edward Williams III, 30, Calloway Street, Tallahassee
- Charged with possession of marijuana more than 28 grams and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Chris Patrick Gilyard Jr., 29, Wesley Drive, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Cody Marcell Zellars, 27, Palmer Road, Midway
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine
- Cortez Johnson, 34, East 12th Street, Panama City
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Danate Miller, 45, Martin Luther King Blvd., Midway
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Darryl Crafton, 34, Harriet Street, Oceanside, California
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- David Mitchell, 37, North 37th Street, Fort Pierce
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Dominic Rosier, 34, Basin Street, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Donald Ray Ivory Jr., 52, Ponderosa Lane, Midway
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Duran Antwan Bethea, 36, Cannon Ridge Drive, Orlando
- Charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute, and providing false information to law enforcement
- Christopher Hoardes, 27, Woodville Highway, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Alexander Samuel Holmes, 29, Ford Street, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Ja’Mario Raequan Paramore, 25, Huntington Woods Blvd., Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Keith Times, 44, Huntington Woods Blvd., Tallahassee
- Charged with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in amphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Kristy Chambers, 43, Huntington Woods Blvd., Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in amphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Michael Wallace, 48, Saxon Street, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Nigel Brown, 29, Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Rashard Jamell Jackson, 32, East Brickyard Road, Midway
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Richard Fruggiero, 28, Lakewood Drive, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Sharika Shawnque Houston, 30, Blue Jay Drive, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Stephon Jarod Williams, 33, Gibbs Drive, Tallahassee
- Charged with possession of marijuana more than 28 grams and possession of drug Paraphernalia
- Quentin Travelle Gamble, 32, Shephard Street, Tallahassee
- Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Willie Ardnes Baker, 59, Griffin Street, Tallahassee
- Charged with possession of crack cocaine
