27 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Leon and Gadsden counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce 27 arrests in the “Operation No Warning” drug trafficking investigation.

All the suspects were charged with drug crimes, with most in connection to a wide-scale trafficking ring in Leon and Gadsden counties.

Operation No Warning began in June 2020, according to FDLE’s release. Investigators say the drug-trafficking organization was responsible for distributing large amounts of illegal drugs throughout Florida, but mostly in Leon and Gadsden counties.

Agents seized the following during the investigation:

Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine

A half-pound of methamphetamine

More than one pound of brown heroin

Three ounces of black tar heroin

Over two ounces of fentanyl

More than $330,000

Nine firearms

Three stolen vehicles

Investigators say the group also operated in Georgia, Texas and California.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the collaboration between law enforcement agencies in this operation was effective.

“The people who peddle these poisons must be brought to justice, and multiagency operations like this one are so vital to our mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives,” Moody says. “Not only did law enforcement confiscate heroin during the operation, they also seized enough fentanyl to kill approximately 28,350 people—that’s almost equal to the populations of Franklin, Lafayette and Liberty counties combined.”

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says some suspects are hiding behind businesses and is asking those who know to come forward.

“Operation No Warning is but one of our ongoing initiatives to prevent these drugs from ruining the lives of so many of our citizens,” McNeil says.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says law enforcement working together creates dramatic results.

“Illegal drug activity is often linked to more violent crimes and can impact the quality of life for our citizens,” Revell says. “This investigation is a testament to joint efforts to help curb this activity and create a safer community for everyone.”

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young says agencies working together is especially important for rural counties.

The following suspects were arrested in connection to this operation:

Kevin Kwame Choute , 32, Huntington Woods Blvd, Tallahassee Charged with armed trafficking of heroin, armed trafficking of cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to traffic in heroin, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Aaprie Mitchell , 39, Mark Drive, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

Carlos Cromartie , 41, Applewood Way, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Cedric Bernard Thomas , 39, Hartsfield Road, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine and tampering with evidence

Charles Edward Williams III , 30, Calloway Street, Tallahassee Charged with possession of marijuana more than 28 grams and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Chris Patrick Gilyard Jr. , 29, Wesley Drive, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Cody Marcell Zellars , 27, Palmer Road, Midway Charged with trafficking in cocaine

Cortez Johnson , 34, East 12th Street, Panama City Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Danate Miller , 45, Martin Luther King Blvd., Midway Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Darryl Crafton , 34, Harriet Street, Oceanside, California Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

David Mitchell , 37, North 37th Street, Fort Pierce Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Dominic Rosier , 34, Basin Street, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Donald Ray Ivory Jr. , 52, Ponderosa Lane, Midway Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Duran Antwan Bethea , 36, Cannon Ridge Drive, Orlando Charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute, and providing false information to law enforcement

Christopher Hoardes , 27, Woodville Highway, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Alexander Samuel Holmes , 29, Ford Street, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Ja’Mario Raequan Paramore , 25, Huntington Woods Blvd., Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Keith Times , 44, Huntington Woods Blvd., Tallahassee Charged with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in amphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Kristy Chambers , 43, Huntington Woods Blvd., Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in amphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Michael Wallace , 48, Saxon Street, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Nigel Brown , 29, Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Rashard Jamell Jackson , 32, East Brickyard Road, Midway Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Richard Fruggiero , 28, Lakewood Drive, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Sharika Shawnque Houston , 30, Blue Jay Drive, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Stephon Jarod Williams , 33, Gibbs Drive, Tallahassee Charged with possession of marijuana more than 28 grams and possession of drug Paraphernalia

Quentin Travelle Gamble , 32, Shephard Street, Tallahassee Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Willie Ardnes Baker , 59, Griffin Street, Tallahassee Charged with possession of crack cocaine



