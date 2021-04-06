Appeals Court rules to keep names of Tallahassee officers involved in shootings confidential

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida appellate court has ruled in favor of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, keeping the names of Tallahassee police officers involved in shootings under wraps due to Marsy’s Law.

The ruling reverses the trial court’s order, which had directed the City of Tallahassee to disclose public records, revealing the officers’ identities.

It also reverses the trial court’s judgment that Marsy’s Law cannot apply to officers when acting in their official capacities.

#BREAKING: the 1st DCA has ruled in favor of the Police Benevolent Association, overturning the trial court's order to the City to release identities of police in officer-involved shootings @WCTV pic.twitter.com/04LuX4O7UG — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) April 6, 2021

After three officer-involved shootings in March and May of 2020, the City of Tallahassee prepared to release the names of the police officers involved; the Florida Police Benevolent Association opposed that disclosure.

The PBA argued that the officers were victims of a crime, and therefore afforded the anonymity protections of Marsy’s Law. After Judge Charles Dodson ruled against the PBA, they appealed to the First District Court of Appeals.

The Circuit Court case involved filings from News Media organizations, arguing that the Tallahassee Police Department failed to respond to public records requests that would identify the officers involved in the shootings.

The appellate court ruled that a police officer meets the definition of a crime victim under Marsy’s Law “when a crime suspect threatens the officer with deadly force, placing the officer in fear for his life. That the officer acts in self-defense to that threat does not defeat the officer’s status as a crime victim.”

You can read the court documents at this link or below.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.