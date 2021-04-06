Advertisement

Appeals Court rules to keep names of Tallahassee officers involved in shootings confidential

(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida appellate court has ruled in favor of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, keeping the names of Tallahassee police officers involved in shootings under wraps due to Marsy’s Law.

The ruling reverses the trial court’s order, which had directed the City of Tallahassee to disclose public records, revealing the officers’ identities.

It also reverses the trial court’s judgment that Marsy’s Law cannot apply to officers when acting in their official capacities.

After three officer-involved shootings in March and May of 2020, the City of Tallahassee prepared to release the names of the police officers involved; the Florida Police Benevolent Association opposed that disclosure.

The PBA argued that the officers were victims of a crime, and therefore afforded the anonymity protections of Marsy’s Law. After Judge Charles Dodson ruled against the PBA, they appealed to the First District Court of Appeals.

The Circuit Court case involved filings from News Media organizations, arguing that the Tallahassee Police Department failed to respond to public records requests that would identify the officers involved in the shootings.

The appellate court ruled that a police officer meets the definition of a crime victim under Marsy’s Law “when a crime suspect threatens the officer with deadly force, placing the officer in fear for his life. That the officer acts in self-defense to that threat does not defeat the officer’s status as a crime victim.”

You can read the court documents at this link or below.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle

Latest News

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies held a press...
27 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Leon and Gadsden counties
PBJ PLZ! kicked off Friday on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.
WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! drive now underway, Leon County Schools collecting donations
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died...
Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt
WCTV's Julie Montanaro spoke to Superintendent Rocky Hanna live at Kate Sullivan Elementary...
Leon County Schools kicks off PBJ PLZ! drive