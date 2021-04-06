Bill aimed at sexual assault kit tracking, recording making headway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Gail’s Law, passed through committees, hoping to become Florida law.

Gail’s Law, a bill named after a sexual assault victim, is looking to create a statewide database that would ensure all sexual assault kits are tracked and recorded.

According to legislators, every year, there are more than 8,000 cases in Florida, but because their is no accountability, survivors are often left unaware as to whether or not their perpetrator has been caught.

Gail Gardner said, “For survivors, our journey will never be over, and healing is a process, if at all for some who wake up screaming in the night as I once did. We never get over it, but we can get closure, but we can make sure that generations to come will be left a better legacy by passing Gail’s Law.”

this bill has to pass the house floor and two committee stops in the senate before it passes...representatives are asking for less than one million dollars to fund this...out of a 97 billion dollar budget...

