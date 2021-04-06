Advertisement

Bill aimed at sexual assault kit tracking, recording making headway

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Gail’s Law, passed through committees, hoping to become Florida law.

Gail’s Law, a bill named after a sexual assault victim, is looking to create a statewide database that would ensure all sexual assault kits are tracked and recorded.

According to legislators, every year, there are more than 8,000 cases in Florida, but because their is no accountability, survivors are often left unaware as to whether or not their perpetrator has been caught.

Gail Gardner said, “For survivors, our journey will never be over, and healing is a process, if at all for some who wake up screaming in the night as I once did. We never get over it, but we can get closure, but we can make sure that generations to come will be left a better legacy by passing Gail’s Law.”

vo cont

this bill has to pass the house floor and two committee stops in the senate before it passes...representatives are asking for less than one million dollars to fund this...out of a 97 billion dollar budget...

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Gadsden County deputies arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint

Latest News

Monday, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody,...
Owner, provider at North Florida Mental Health convicted for health care fraud
Online registration to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the 14 counties in the Department of Public...
DPH Southwest Health District announces online vaccine registration now available
According to TPD, 16-year-old Dejuan Peterson was last seen on April 4 in the 800 block of...
TPD searching for missing juvenile
A Tallahassee woman’s eagle eye may have saved the life of an injured hawk.
Rescued hawk returns to the wild
Bill aimed at sexual assault kit tracking, recording making headway