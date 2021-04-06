Advertisement

Brady visits Disney World, meets Chewbacca

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORIDA. (CNN Newsource) - What would you ask Chewbacca if you had the chance to meet the Star Wars character?

Tom Brady chose to talk about haircuts.

The BFL tar met the character while visiting Disney World in Florida Monday.

He was there to celebrate his seventh Super Bowl win — and to keep a marketing promise.

Brady and his teammate, Rob Gronkowski have appeared in an ad saying they planned to visit the park.

Disney has been extending such invites to Super Bowl stars since 1987.

