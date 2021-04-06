CFO Jimmy Patronis gets first COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer and state Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis received his COVID-19 vaccine in Tallahassee Tuesday morning.

That was at the Tallahassee Fire Training facility where personnel are administering about 1300 vaccines per day. He highlighted the role firefighters and EMT’s are playing in this fight against the pandemic.

Division Chief Mike Hadden told WCTV that local first responders have been working since October of last year on what the best plan was to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Local firefighters, EMS and police have partnered to operate vaccine clinics out of the fire training facility since December, and so far, they’ve administered more than 23,000 vaccines.

Patronis said that before Florida had its first positive COVID-10 case in February of 2020, he toured the state, and what he found was that firefighters and emts were ready.

“The one thing that I was surprised to learn was how well prepared our first responders were as they had pandemic training embedded in the curriculum when they train to learn their job. So from day one, these men and women have been prepared to handle this mission,” said Patronis.

Right now, the training facility is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but are hoping to be able to offer the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.