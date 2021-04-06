Advertisement

Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died...
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday.(GBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death with his own knife by an inmate at a Georgia jail.

Another law officer was injured but later released from a hospital. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center early Tuesday morning. Authorities say inmate Albert Booze grabbed the knife as he was being placed on a suicide watch after saying he wanted to harm himself.

Knight had just turned 30 and leaves behind a 2-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle

Latest News

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies held a press...
27 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Leon and Gadsden counties
PBJ PLZ! kicked off Friday on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.
WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! drive now underway, Leon County Schools collecting donations
WCTV's Julie Montanaro spoke to Superintendent Rocky Hanna live at Kate Sullivan Elementary...
Leon County Schools kicks off PBJ PLZ! drive
Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings dies at 84