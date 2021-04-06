Advertisement

DPH Southwest Health District announces online vaccine registration now available

Online registration to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the 14 counties in the Department of Public...
Online registration to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the 14 counties in the Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District is now available, according to the health district.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Online registration to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the 14 counties in the Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District is now available, according to the health district.

To set up an appointment, click here.

The scheduling system will allow users to search for the nearest vaccine appointment, based on that user’s zip code and availability.

Vaccine appointments can also be made by calling (229) 352-6567.

The Southwest Health District includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.

