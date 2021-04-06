First full week in April marks Florida Wildfire Awareness Week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With warm winds and low humidity, the start of April marks a time of increased wildfire warnings in Florida.

Apr. 5-11 was designated Florida Wildfire Awareness Week after the state had one of its worst wildfire seasons in 1998.

The Florida Forest Service is asking for increased awareness of how plants are placed around your yard, and when and where to burn debris.

One rule when planting at your home is the Four Zones concept, where the closest zone is 30ft from your home. In that zone, the plants that you plant should be very hard to catch on fire such as crape myrtles and azaleas.

Ludie Bond, Public Information Officer and Wildfire Mitigation Specialist for the Florida Forest Service, says April is the perfect time for these blazes.

“So right now everything is leafing out, greening up there’s low humidity it’s nice and breezy, well those are perfect conditions for wildfires because that vegetation is drawing the moisture out of the ground which makes conditions even dryer,” said Bond.

The Service also has a resource to see where wildfires are in your area and to see if burn bans are in each county.

