Former WCTV employees celebrates 100th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A happy 100th birthday was celebrated in Thomasville Tuesday. Juanita Dickey celebrating her 100th birthday alongside family and friends, but get this: Dickey spent more than three decades working for WCTV.

She started in 1955 right as WCTV was first coming on air.

Tuesday, Dickey told WCTV about doing her first live commercial and about doing ad spots with then-Governor Jimmy Carter.

She said that working for WCTC all those years, each day, you never knew what you were doing to, but she always wanted to find out.

“It just meant everything in the world, to be here for her,” said Dickey’s nephew, Bill Holland, who traveled from Oregon to wish her a “happy birthday.” “Her birthday is something special,” Holla said.

Dickeyis leading a legacy in the City of Roses.

sot juanita

“I don’t know how they heard about me, but they said, ‘we need you, you’re just what we need, please be here in the morning.’”

She was recruited by WCTV as an office manager in 1955 and worked at the WCTV station in Thomasville, through its move to Florida, before retiring in the 90′s.

“I just have so many memories with WCTV,” said Dickey.

Working in just about every department, from office management, to commercials, to being on air, she said this station became a piece of her.

“Families like my family used to be so close. Everybody loved everybody. And then it got to be, I felt that way with my people i worked with at WCTV. They were my family.

It was special day for this family. Dickey said she was overwhelmed, that she could hardly believe it, and they all told her that they’ll be back here again for the next one.

Now, alongside friends and family, everyone here at WCTV would like to Dickey a Happy 100th Birthday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.