‘I saw a big blaze of white smoke’; survivor in Chattahoochee fire speaks out

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal fire Saturday evening has left one person dead and another without a home.

Chattahoochee Police Chief, Deric Mordica, said that when firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire at 18 Pine Street, the home was already taken over by flames. Mordica said as firefighters worked to put the fire out, and then entered the home, that’s when they discovered a body.

“It has not been discovered who that person is, and the medical examiner is going to set a date to review the body, and based off of dental and medical records, they may be able to identify who was living in that residence,” said Chief Mordica.

While visiting the scene of the fire just 48 hours after it happened, surviving resident Matilda Williams was seen at the home collecting several boxes of personal items saved from the blaze.

She said she’d just moved into the duplex back in October. She and the victim became good friends, and in an emotional statement, she said she wishes she could have done more.

“I heard a big loud boom! It shook the building, and when I came out, I saw a big blaze of white smoke,” Williams said while fighting back tears.

“The door was cracked, and I kicked it open, but fire came out. I heard him holler out two times but no movement, then no sound and no vision of him,” she described.

Williams was able to escape the fire with her dog and a few boxes of personal items. She said the home will be torn down and that she is currently seeking shelter from the Red Cross.

While reflecting on those last moments Williams shared with the victim before the fire, she said she believes they’re in a better place and will suffer no more.

Mordica said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

