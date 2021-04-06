Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic coming to Tallahassee Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents will have the opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the Woodville Community Center on Saturday, April 10.

The free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, located at 8000 Old Woodville Road in Tallahassee, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required to receive the one-shot vaccine. To set up an appointment, you can call or text 901-257-9452 or email TeamExcellencegic@gmail.com.

The following groups and people are sponsoring this vaccine event:

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor

Florida Department of Health

Florida Divison of Emergency Management

Team Excellence International

City of Tallahassee

Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.