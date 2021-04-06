Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic coming to Tallahassee Saturday

Appointments are required to receive the single-dose vaccine
FILE PHOTO: Vials of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
FILE PHOTO: Vials of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.(Janssen)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents will have the opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the Woodville Community Center on Saturday, April 10.

The free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, located at 8000 Old Woodville Road in Tallahassee, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required to receive the one-shot vaccine. To set up an appointment, you can call or text 901-257-9452 or email TeamExcellencegic@gmail.com.

The following groups and people are sponsoring this vaccine event:

  • Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor
  • Florida Department of Health
  • Florida Divison of Emergency Management
  • Team Excellence International
  • City of Tallahassee
  • Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church
  • Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean
Morgan Freeman stars in a new PSA urging Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Morgan Freeman PSA: If you trust me, take the COVID vaccine
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of...
Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild COVID