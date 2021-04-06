Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic coming to Tallahassee Saturday
Appointments are required to receive the single-dose vaccine
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents will have the opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the Woodville Community Center on Saturday, April 10.
The free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, located at 8000 Old Woodville Road in Tallahassee, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required to receive the one-shot vaccine. To set up an appointment, you can call or text 901-257-9452 or email TeamExcellencegic@gmail.com.
The following groups and people are sponsoring this vaccine event:
- Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor
- Florida Department of Health
- Florida Divison of Emergency Management
- Team Excellence International
- City of Tallahassee
- Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church
- Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
