Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: April 6, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from April 5, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonalds, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Gadsden County deputies arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage