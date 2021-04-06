Advertisement

Leon County hosting 7 major cross-country events this fall

Monday, Leon County announced in a press release that the county will be hosting 7 major cross-county events at the newly-renovated Apalachee Regional Park this fall.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Leon County announced in a press release that the county will be hosting 7 major cross-county events at the newly-renovated Apalachee Regional Park this fall.

According to the press release, these events are anticipated to bring over 35,000 visitors to Leon County and result in $10 million in direct spending.

Apalachee Regional Park is a multi-use venue that includes one of the nation’s few sites designed specifically for cross-country running. Recently, the park completed a $2 million enhancement project which included the addition of a multi-purpose building with restroom facility, sidewalk, stage, landscaping, wildlife viewing areas and a permanent finish line structure.

The following cross country meets are scheduled:

  • Sept. 17 - FSU XC Open
  • Oct. 15 - FSU XC Invite/Pre-Nationals
  • Oct. 15-16 - FSU XC Invite/Pre-State Meet
  • Oct. 29 - NJCAA Region 8 Championships
  • Nov. 12 - FHSAA State Cross-Country Championships
  • Nov. 20 - NCAA Men & Women’s Cross-Country Division I National Championships
  • Dec. 11 - USATF Club Cross-Country National Championships

