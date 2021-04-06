Advertisement

Lowndes Fire Rescue pays surprise visit to child it helped last month after he broke his arm

Monday, the Lowndes County Fire Rescue paid a special visit to a local 3-year-old who it assisted in March after he broke his arm.
Monday, the Lowndes County Fire Rescue paid a special visit to a local 3-year-old who it assisted in March after he broke his arm.(Lowndes County Fire Rescue)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Monday, the Lowndes County Fire Rescue surprised local 3-year-old who it assisted in March after he broke his arm with a special visit.

In a Facebook post, the agency said that on March 1, the child, Elim, broke a bone while playing with his brother.

LCFR responded to the scene to provide care until EMS arrived. LCFR promised him that they would return and let him tour their firetruck once he was healed. The child was transferred to SGMC.

Just over a month later, LCFR paid a visit to the child and gave him a fire truck to play with, and, according to the Facebook post, he “loved every second” of the visit.

SURPRISE 🎉 Earlier today Lowndes County Fire Rescue surprised 3 year old Elim with a visit and tour of one of their...

Posted by Lowndes County Fire Rescue on Monday, April 5, 2021

