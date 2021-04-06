Advertisement

Rescued hawk returns to the wild

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman’s eagle eye may have saved the life of an injured hawk.

That red shouldered hawk was just released after two weeks of rehabilitation at St. Francis Wildlife.

A homeowner in northwest Tallahassee noticed the hawk hopping around and hiding in her backyard.

“I’ve had them land in my backyard often and they usually fly away and land in a tree nearby,  but this particular day it landed and went up in the bushes here in the corner,” homeowner Linda Bronson said. “She was flapping her wings but wasn’t going anywhere. Couldn’t fly. So I knew something was wrong with it.”

Bronson says she watched the hawk for a while and when it did not fly away, she ultimately called St. Francis Wildlife.

Wildlife rehabilitators at St. Francis think the badly bruised bird either flew into a window or was hit by a car.

The hawk was treated with fluids and medication at the wildlife hospital and did some conditioning in a flight cage before being returned to the wild.

“When they called me and told me they were going to release him I thought, “Oh great!” I told them I wanted to be here to watch the release,” Bronson said.

The hawk was released in the very same backyard, flying out of its cage and quickly returning to the trees.

