TPD searching for missing juvenile

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to TPD, 16-year-old Dejuan Peterson was last seen on April 4 in the 800 block of Gamble Street. Peterson was last seen wearing a dark blue short sleeve short, black Reebok sweatpants and red and white Champion slide sandals.

If you have information regarding Peterson ’s whereabouts, TPD asks that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Dejuan's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

