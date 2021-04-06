TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in a shooting Sunday evening.

According to TPD, the incident happened at the Wells Fargo ATM in the 1900 block of West Tennessee Street just after 10 p.m.

TPD said the suspect approached the victim on a bicycle and attempted to rob the victim. During the course of the robbery the victim was shot by the suspect, causing serious injuries.

The victim was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD is currently searching for the suspect. TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call investigators at (850) 891-4200 or CrimeStoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

