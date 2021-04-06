Valdosta man dies in early Monday morning I-75 wreck

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One person died after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-75 just before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Troopers said Kendrick A. Patrick, 48, of Valdosta, suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

GSP Post 13 in Tifton said it was requested to investigate a single-vehicle accident near Old Quitman Road on I-75 north around 12:45 a.m. Monday

According to a statement from GSP, the preliminary investigation showed that the truck, for unknown reasons, pulled off to the shoulder of I-75, hit a fence and overturned onto its side.

Troopers said this accident is still under investigation.

