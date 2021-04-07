Advertisement

1 man dead after having medical emergency while driving, colliding with building in Jackson County

A 52-year-old man from Atmore, Alabama died in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A 52-year-old man from Atmore, Alabama died in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(KBTX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 52-year-old man from Atmore, Alabama died in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the driver was traveling in the rock mine at 5160 Vermont Road while towing a trailer around 5:15 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.

The vehicle’s front collided with a building, and the vehicle and and its trailer came to final rest at the area of collision.

