Cooking with Will: Peanut butter and jelly cake

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joined the Eyewitness News at noon to demonstrate his recipe for peanut butter and jelly cake.

Cake ingredients

1 box of your your favorite white or yellow cake mix (or homemade recipe)

1 cup of the jelly of your choice

1/2 cup of flour

Cake directions

1. Make the cake according to the box instructions.

2. Add the jelly and add the flour if the batter looks too stiff.

3. Cook and cool completely.

Frosting ingredients

2 1/2 sticks of butter

1/3 cup shortening

1/4 cup butter milk

1/4 cup sour cream

1 cup peanut butter

4 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. Salt

Frosting directions

1. Beat together the butter, shortening, buttermilk, sour cream, salt and peanut butter with a mixer on medium for 2 minutes.

2. Add the powdered sugar and mix for 5 minutes.

3. Either use immediately or store in the fridge for up to a month.

