Demand for J&J COVID-19 vaccine increases in Florida, Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Now that everyone 16-years-old and older is eligible to be vaccinated in both Florida and Georgia, the demand for vaccines is on the rise.

There are three vaccines available to fight the COVID-19 virus, and many clinics carry either one or two of the three brands. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two shots to be fully vaccinated, and only Johnson and Johnson offers the convenience of a single dose.

Health officials at the Bond Community Health Center said they have noticed a lot of people inquiring about the J&J vaccine, many wanting the “one and done” experience it allows. Nurse Practitioner Ebonie Williams said that the clinic has been working to provide as many people with the vaccine as possible, even allowing patients to choose what brand they want.

“We get a pretty healthy amount of Johnson and Johnson, so we always try to again, offer and allow patients to make a decision as far as what vaccine they want to get,” said Williams.

The clinic also provides the Moderna vaccine, and has been offering the shots every Wednesday at its vaccination site. Williams said that the Johnson and Johnson COVID019 vaccine will be added as an option to the drive-thru clinic in the weeks to come, and that she’s hopeful that other vaccine events will help vaccinate more people.

“We’re super excited. We’ll be partnering with some of our community partners, and we’ll be at the Old Enrichment center on West Orange Avenue this upcoming Saturday offering the Moderna vaccine as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Williams explained.

While some will have the option to choose their vaccine in Leon County, Dr. Charles Ruis with the South West Health District in Georgia said that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is typically used for very specific occasions.

“Many of the 14 county health departments in the South West health district have a supply of the J&J vaccine. In order to use the limited supply of this one dose vaccine as efficiently as possible it is often used when public health workers administer off site and for individuals whose employment or living situations make it too difficult to return for a second vaccine,” said Dr. Ruis.

Leon County has an online map that shows all of the local vaccination sites. The map does not disclose what brand of the vaccine the site carries, but you can call ahead and check for availability.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.