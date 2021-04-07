‘Facts vs. smears’: Gov. DeSantis says 60 Minutes was ‘working a narrative’ against him, the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Facts versus smears” was the theme of Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference Wednesday.

Gov. DeSantis claimed that 60 Minutes was working a narrative that aimed to smear him and the state of Florida.

He continuously refuted giving any exclusive rights to Publix for vaccine distribution, saying there was never a deal, and the state did not pay Publix any money.

Jared Moskowitz with FDEM said they gave 60 Minutes all of the information they requested, yet somehow, they believe not all of the facts made air.

“At the end of the day, they still ran with the story, and why they did that, I can’t explain,” said Moskowitz. “But what I can tell you is it’s verifiably false, because I know that decision was made in my office, I am the one who made the phone call, and I tried to go to Walmart first, but the whole Publix ‘Pay to Play’ thing is garbage.”

Gov. DeSantis did not stay after the press conference to answer questions, but his last statement before leaving: “If they are going to come down here and smear our efforts, me, or great companies in our state, I am going to hit them back right between the eyes.”

