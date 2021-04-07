Jefferson County Fire Rescue working fire near Water Mill Road

JFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue, the Florida Division of Forestry and the Lloyd Fire Department are working a fire near Water Mill Road.

Avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

