Advertisement

Jefferson County Fire Rescue working fire near Water Mill Road

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue, the Florida Division of Forestry and the Lloyd Fire Department are working a fire near Water Mill Road.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue, the Florida Division of Forestry and the Lloyd Fire Department...
Jefferson County Fire Rescue, the Florida Division of Forestry and the Lloyd Fire Department are responding to a fire near Water Mill Road.(JCFR)

Avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

JCFR and Lloydvolfd are currently working a fire near Water mill Rd with assistance of Florida Division of Forestry

Posted by Jefferson County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
Tallahassee police investigating shooting targeting Kodak Black’s entourage
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
McDonald’s, TPD ‘fully cooperating’ after shooter targets rapper Kodak Black early Monday
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that resulted in...
TPD searching for suspect who shot man at ATM Sunday night
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies held a press...
27 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Leon and Gadsden counties
Leon County Booking Report: April 5, 2021

Latest News

Southwell Medical in Adel.
Southwell divsersity and inclusion director seeks to offer patient care
Following the passing of Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings at the age of 84 on Tuesday,...
AG Commissioner Fried calling on Gov. DeSantis to lower Florida flags to honor life of Rep. Hastings
Monday, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody,...
Owner, provider at North Florida Mental Health convicted for health care fraud
Online registration to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the 14 counties in the Department of Public...
DPH Southwest Health District announces online vaccine registration now available