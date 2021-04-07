Jefferson County Fire Rescue working fire near Water Mill Road
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue, the Florida Division of Forestry and the Lloyd Fire Department are working a fire near Water Mill Road.
Avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
